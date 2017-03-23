Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Stake Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 5,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) opened at 31.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.58 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.79%. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered Healthcare Realty Trust to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $96,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Knox Singleton bought 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $502,527.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,186.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States.

