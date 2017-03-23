HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 469.40% from the stock’s current price.
CATB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen and Company downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $11.00 target price on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.
Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) opened at 1.405 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company’s market cap is $26.55 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $123,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $138,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $160,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 223,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.
