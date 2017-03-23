Harry Baker Jordan III Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cogint, Inc. (COGT) Stock

Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) COO Harry Baker Jordan III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harry Baker Jordan III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Harry Baker Jordan III acquired 40,000 shares of Cogint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

Shares of Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) opened at 3.40 on Thursday. Cogint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s market capitalization is $182.89 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company earned $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.53 million. Cogint had a negative net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. Cogint’s revenue was up 401.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogint, Inc. will post ($0.39) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Cogint in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cogint stock. Akanthos Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Cogint accounts for approximately 0.4% of Akanthos Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Akanthos Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cogint at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogint Company Profile

IDI, Inc, formerly Tiger Media, Inc, is a data and analytics company providing information and marketing solutions to businesses in a range of industries. The Company operates through two segments: Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Company serves the risk management and the consumer marketing industries through its consolidated subsidiaries, Interactive Data, LLC and Fluent, LLC, respectively.

