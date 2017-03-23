Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,072,854 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 15th total of 5,607,791 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,391,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 52,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 102.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 34,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) opened at 2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.87.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0383 per share. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/harmony-gold-mining-co-hmy-sees-significant-increase-in-short-interest.html.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction and processing. The Company’s segments include South Africa Underground, Surface, and International. The South Africa Underground segment includes Kusasalethu, Doornkop, Phakisa, Tshepong, Masimong, Target 1, Bambanani, Joel, Unisel and Target 3.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.