Halma plc (HLMA) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 825 ($10.19) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLMA. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of Halma plc from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 875 ($10.81) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities Ltd increased their price objective on shares of Halma plc from GBX 1,160 ($14.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.21) price objective on shares of Halma plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Halma plc from GBX 1,085 ($13.40) to GBX 1,210 ($14.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Halma plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,056.18 ($13.04).
Halma plc (LON:HLMA) opened at 1007.00 on Thursday. Halma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 854.01 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,131.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 971.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 985.26. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.81 billion.
Halma plc Company Profile
Halma plc is involved in the manufacture of a range of products that protect and improve the quality of life for people. The Company operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental & Analysis. The Process Safety includes products, which protect assets and people at work, including specialized interlocks, instruments, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring products.
