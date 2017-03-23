Halliburton Company (HAL) Now Covered by Tudor Pickering

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. Vetr upgraded Halliburton Company from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Halliburton Company in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Halliburton Company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Halliburton Company from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Halliburton Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 49.83 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $43.20 billion. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm earned $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Halliburton Company had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Halliburton Company’s payout ratio is currently -10.75%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 726 shares of Halliburton Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $38,209.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,449.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 8,529 shares of Halliburton Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $478,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,614 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,687 shares of company stock worth $941,485. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 114.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton Company by 31.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton Company

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

