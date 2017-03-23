Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) opened at 16.10 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $2.56 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company earned $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.91 million. Gulfport Energy’s revenue was down 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/gulfport-energy-co-gpor-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.