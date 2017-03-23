Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) SVP Alfredo Gomez Sells 5,371 Shares

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) SVP Alfredo Gomez sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $32,279.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,403 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Alfredo Gomez sold 1,789 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $10,751.89.

On Monday, March 20th, Alfredo Gomez sold 1,748 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $10,750.20.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Alfredo Gomez sold 872 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $5,894.72.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Alfredo Gomez sold 891 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $5,898.42.

On Monday, February 27th, Alfredo Gomez sold 872 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $5,894.72.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,615 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $17,703.55.

On Friday, February 24th, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,871 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $20,125.71.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,830 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $20,800.50.

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) traded up 0.86% during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 40,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $170.47 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Guidance Software had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 953.92%. Guidance Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guidance Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Guidance Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guidance Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guidance Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 253,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Guidance Software by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

GUID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidance Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guidance Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Guidance Software Company Profile

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

