Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) SVP Alfredo Gomez Sells 1,789 Shares of Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) SVP Alfredo Gomez sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $10,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,403 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Alfredo Gomez sold 1,748 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $10,750.20.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alfredo Gomez sold 5,371 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $32,279.71.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Alfredo Gomez sold 872 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $5,894.72.
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Alfredo Gomez sold 891 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $5,898.42.
- On Monday, February 27th, Alfredo Gomez sold 872 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $5,894.72.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,615 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $17,703.55.
- On Friday, February 24th, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,871 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $20,125.71.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,830 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $20,800.50.
Shares of Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) traded up 0.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. 58,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company’s market capitalization is $170.47 million.
Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Guidance Software had a negative return on equity of 953.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GUID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidance Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Guidance Software in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Guidance Software in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guidance Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guidance Software by 153.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guidance Software during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in Guidance Software by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidance Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
About Guidance Software
Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.
Receive News & Ratings for Guidance Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidance Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.