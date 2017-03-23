Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) SVP Alfredo Gomez Sells 1,748 Shares of Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) SVP Alfredo Gomez sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $10,750.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Alfredo Gomez sold 1,789 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $10,751.89.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alfredo Gomez sold 5,371 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $32,279.71.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Alfredo Gomez sold 872 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $5,894.72.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Alfredo Gomez sold 891 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $5,898.42.

On Monday, February 27th, Alfredo Gomez sold 872 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $5,894.72.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,615 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $17,703.55.

On Friday, February 24th, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,871 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $20,125.71.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,830 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $20,800.50.

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) traded up 0.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 58,182 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $170.47 million.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Guidance Software had a negative return on equity of 953.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business earned $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidance Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 253,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidance Software during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Guidance Software by 52.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 86,920 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidance Software by 153.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidance Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GUID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidance Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

About Guidance Software

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

