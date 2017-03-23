Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) CFO Barry J. Plaga Sells 8,884 Shares of Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) CFO Barry J. Plaga sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $54,636.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 447,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,786.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) traded up 1.38% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,378 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $171.35 million. Guidance Software, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Guidance Software had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 953.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUID. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guidance Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guidance Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Guidance Software by 52.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 86,920 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidance Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guidance Software during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

GUID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidance Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark Co. upped their target price on Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Guidance Software in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Guidance Software in a report on Sunday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guidance Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

About Guidance Software

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

