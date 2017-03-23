Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) CFO Barry J. Plaga Sells 27,285 Shares of Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) CFO Barry J. Plaga sold 27,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $163,982.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 447,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,144.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) traded up 2.07% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.91. 26,927 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $172.51 million. Guidance Software, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Guidance Software had a negative return on equity of 953.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company earned $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUID. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidance Software by 153.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Guidance Software by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Guidance Software by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidance Software during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidance Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GUID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidance Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Guidance Software in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Guidance Software in a report on Sunday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

About Guidance Software

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

