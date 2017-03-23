Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) CAO Der Colff Rasmus Van Sells 2,172 Shares

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) CAO Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $12,749.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Der Colff Rasmus Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,121 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $12,747.21.

On Monday, March 20th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,073 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $12,748.95.

On Friday, March 10th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 3,634 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $23,402.96.

On Monday, March 6th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,699 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $17,975.34.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 6,366 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $42,524.88.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 5,749 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $39,840.57.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 10,732 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $74,587.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 5,766 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $39,093.48.

On Monday, February 27th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 20,750 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $140,477.50.

On Friday, February 24th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 17,152 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $119,892.48.

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) traded up 0.86% during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. 58,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock’s market cap is $170.47 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Guidance Software had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 953.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Guidance Software by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidance Software by 153.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Guidance Software by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidance Software during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidance Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GUID shares. Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Guidance Software in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidance Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Guidance Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guidance Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Guidance Software Company Profile

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

