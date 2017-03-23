Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) CAO Der Colff Rasmus Van Sells 2,121 Shares of Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) CAO Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $12,747.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,150.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Der Colff Rasmus Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,172 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $12,749.64.

On Monday, March 20th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,073 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $12,748.95.

On Friday, March 10th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 3,634 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $23,402.96.

On Monday, March 6th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,699 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $17,975.34.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 6,366 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $42,524.88.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 5,749 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $39,840.57.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 10,732 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $74,587.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 5,766 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $39,093.48.

On Monday, February 27th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 20,750 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $140,477.50.

On Friday, February 24th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 17,152 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $119,892.48.

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) traded up 0.86% during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 58,182 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company’s market capitalization is $170.47 million.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company earned $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. Guidance Software had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 953.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GUID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidance Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Guidance Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guidance Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidance Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 253,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guidance Software during the third quarter worth $278,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Guidance Software by 52.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 86,920 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guidance Software by 153.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidance Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Guidance Software

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

