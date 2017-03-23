Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,962 Shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,841,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,394,000 after buying an additional 4,209,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,155,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,630,000 after buying an additional 2,307,926 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,650,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,028,000 after buying an additional 1,529,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,399,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 1,424,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) opened at 11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

About Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

