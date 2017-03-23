Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $342,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 279.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 279,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 205,978 shares during the period. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 63.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,739,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,926,000 after buying an additional 1,444,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) opened at 34.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 137.45 and a beta of 0.67. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business earned $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Hudson Pacific Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,992.01%.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 1,165,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,807,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,583.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

