Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) opened at 53.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $52.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Napierski sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,000. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system and ageLOC Tru Face Essence Ultra anti-aging skin care serum.

