Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Navigators Group worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Navigators Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Navigators Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 301,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Navigators Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Navigators Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Navigators Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 801,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,678,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) opened at 52.45 on Thursday. Navigators Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Wednesday.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S.

