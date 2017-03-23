Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,427 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $49,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened at 59.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company earned $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $496,287.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,281.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

