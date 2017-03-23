Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 115,898 Shares of PharMerica Co. (PMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PharMerica Co. (NYSE:PMC) by 452.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of PharMerica worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PharMerica by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of PharMerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PharMerica during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PharMerica during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PharMerica by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

PharMerica Co. (NYSE:PMC) opened at 23.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.10. PharMerica Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

PharMerica (NYSE:PMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm earned $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. PharMerica had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PharMerica Co. will post $1.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PharMerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

PharMerica Company Profile

PharMerica Corporation is an institutional pharmacy services company. The Company services healthcare facilities, provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, provides specialty infusion services to patients outside a hospital setting and offers the national oncology pharmacy in the United States.

