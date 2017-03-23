Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3,622,000 Position in STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics NV were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV during the third quarter worth $909,000. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV by 130.5% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 83,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 47,044 shares during the last quarter. Espalier Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV during the third quarter worth $921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV by 51.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,710,000 after buying an additional 1,613,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV during the third quarter worth $2,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) opened at 15.17 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. STMicroelectronics NV had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company earned $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. STMicroelectronics NV’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. STMicroelectronics NV’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Barclays PLC upgraded STMicroelectronics NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics NV in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded STMicroelectronics NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded STMicroelectronics NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

