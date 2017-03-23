Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3,515,000 Stake in Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hecla Mining Company worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 263,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 32,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) opened at 5.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. Hecla Mining Company has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining Company had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Hecla Mining Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Hecla Mining Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining Company from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining Company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vetr cut Hecla Mining Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.84 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.27.

Hecla Mining Company Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company and its subsidiaries provide precious and base metals to the United States and around the world. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates, which it markets to custom smelters and brokers, and unrefined bullion bars (dore) containing gold and silver.

