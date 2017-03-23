Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Pinnacle Foods worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the third quarter valued at about $234,000.

Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) opened at 57.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business earned $858.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Pinnacle Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/guggenheim-capital-llc-cuts-stake-in-pinnacle-foods-inc-pf.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $62.00 target price on Pinnacle Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $75,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,211 shares in the company, valued at $225,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Boever sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $99,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,185 shares of company stock valued at $14,270,019. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: the Birds Eye Frozen segment, the Duncan Hines Grocery segment and the Specialty Foods segment. The Birds Eye Frozen segment manages its brands in the United States retail frozen vegetables (Birds Eye), frozen complete bagged meals (Birds Eye Voila!), and frozen seafood (Van de Kamp’s and Mrs.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.