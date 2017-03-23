Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 285,967 Shares of Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) by 133.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.81% of Celadon Group worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celadon Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,044,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celadon Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celadon Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,091,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 409,535 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celadon Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celadon Group during the third quarter valued at about $933,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) opened at 6.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. Celadon Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $186.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Celadon Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company earned $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celadon Group, Inc. will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Celadon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Celadon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celadon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Celadon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Celadon Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Celadon Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

