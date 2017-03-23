GTx, Inc. (GTXI) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages

Shares of GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) have received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GTx an industry rank of 109 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) opened at 4.85 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $77.21 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. GTx has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that GTx will post ($1.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTx Company Profile

GTx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of cancer, including treatments for breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. The Company is engaged in the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs).

