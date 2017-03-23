GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $4,728,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 583,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $81,673,000 after buying an additional 46,613 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,001,000. Trilogy Global Advisors LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $21,078,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,442,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,022,004,000 after buying an additional 245,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $231,995,000 after buying an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at 167.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $172.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post $9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.10.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $813,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,391 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $1,616,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,921,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,618,160.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,310 shares of company stock worth $5,855,416 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

