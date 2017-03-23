Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 267,140 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 15th total of 1,601,810 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,915 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE:AVAL) opened at 7.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.60. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombia-based holding company primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the acquisition, purchase and sale of stocks, bonds and other securities of companies active in the financial sector. The Company provides a variety of financial services and products across the Colombian market, ranging from traditional banking services, such as loans and deposits to pension and severance fund management, as well as the provision of legal representation services.The Company owns such subsidiaries as Banco de Bogota SA, Banco Popular SA, among others.

