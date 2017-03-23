GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest reissued their overweight rating on shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRUB. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.95.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) traded down 1.014% on Wednesday, reaching $33.685. 767,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $44.58.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stanley Chia sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $491,217.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barbara Martin Coppola sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $648,687.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,946 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in GrubHub by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GrubHub by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in GrubHub by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in GrubHub by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

