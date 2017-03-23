Greencore Group plc (GNC) Receives GBX 321.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.25 ($3.97).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Whitman Howard reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.32) price target on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lowered their price target on Greencore Group plc from GBX 354 ($4.37) to GBX 300 ($3.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) opened at 253.00 on Monday. Greencore Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 193.26 and a 12 month high of GBX 326.24. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.04 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 279.12.

Greencore Group plc Company Profile

Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company’s segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US.

