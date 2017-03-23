Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) opened at 48.50 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $56.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $679.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 11th” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/great-southern-bancorp-inc-gsbc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-22-on-april-11th.html.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,300 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $168,729.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,482.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 1,783 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $89,684.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,846 shares of company stock worth $871,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial holding and parent company of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank offers banking services through its approximately 108 banking centers located in southern and central Missouri; the Kansas City, Missouri area; the St.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.