Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) VP Alan Martin Johnson Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) VP Alan Martin Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,200 shares in the company, valued at C$125,952.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) traded up 0.751% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.355. 423,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.34 billion.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Equities research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/gran-tierra-energy-inc-gte-vp-alan-martin-johnson-acquires-12000-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTE. Credit Suisse Group AG set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. TD Securities restated an “action buy list” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. CSFB upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.30 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GLG Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.