Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC set a $25.00 price target on Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLF. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golfsmith International Holdings from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) traded down 1.16% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 317,897 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. Golfsmith International Holdings has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 484.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,010,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,184,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000.

About Golfsmith International Holdings

