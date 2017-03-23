GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) Downgraded by TheStreet

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GNC. Vetr lowered shares of GNC Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC lowered shares of GNC Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of GNC Holdings from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of GNC Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) opened at 7.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The stock’s market capitalization is $489.77 million. GNC Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. GNC Holdings had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company earned $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GNC Holdings will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GNC Holdings news, CEO Robert F. Moran bought 592,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,665.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Paul Berger bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,589 shares in the company, valued at $471,771.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 800,316 shares of company stock worth $6,659,718. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of GNC Holdings during the third quarter worth about $2,022,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of GNC Holdings during the third quarter worth about $434,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GNC Holdings by 45.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of GNC Holdings during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of GNC Holdings by 2.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 490,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About GNC Holdings

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

