Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated their sell rating on shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of GNC Holdings from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GNC Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GNC Holdings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr upgraded shares of GNC Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of GNC Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GNC Holdings presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.88.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) traded down 1.047% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.085. 1,044,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The stock’s market cap is $484.64 million. GNC Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. GNC Holdings had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company earned $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GNC Holdings will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/gnc-holdings-gnc-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,330.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Guru Ramanathan purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 74,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,232.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 800,316 shares of company stock worth $6,659,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GNC Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GNC Holdings by 34.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in GNC Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GNC Holdings by 155.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in GNC Holdings by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

GNC Holdings Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.