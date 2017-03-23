Franklin Resources Inc. maintained its stake in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) opened at 1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The company’s market cap is $75.32 million. Global Ship Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/global-ship-lease-inc-gsl-position-maintained-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company and containership charter owner. The Company’s activity consists of the ownership and chartering out of containerships. It owns a fleet of containerships with a range of sizes. Its fleet comprises over 20 containerships, with a combined capacity of over 82,310 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) and a weighted average age of over 11.0 years, and a non-weighted average age of over 11.3 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.