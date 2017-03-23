Global Payments Inc (GPN) Director Alan M. Silberstein Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $48,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,894.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) traded up 0.006% on Thursday, reaching $79.075. The company had a trading volume of 704,021 shares. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.929 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $817.20 million for the quarter. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Raiff Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 90.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Global Payments by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Global Payments from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

