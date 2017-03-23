Glg LLC Has $3,468,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Glg LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 257.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Glg LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 114.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.2% in the third quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 44.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm’s market cap is $55.18 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -36.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Glg LLC Has $3,468,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/glg-llc-has-3468000-stake-in-conocophillips-cop.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Hilliard Lyons started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.