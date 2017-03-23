Glg LLC Buys 14,250 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Glg LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Glg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 70,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 83.03 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company earned $28.50 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $92.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra bought 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.93 per share, with a total value of $10,035,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,798,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Babiak bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.68 per share, with a total value of $48,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

