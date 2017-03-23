Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) opened at 11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/glen-burnie-bancorp-glbz-stock-rating-lowered-by-thestreet.html.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (the Bank), a commercial bank. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations.

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.