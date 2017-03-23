GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Earns “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.06) target price on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($18.77) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,670 ($20.62) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,890 ($23.34) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,970 ($24.33) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,743.82 ($21.54).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) opened at 1665.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 81.04 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,631.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,593.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,363.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,745.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,555 ($19.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,318.10 ($6,567.99). Also, insider Patrick Vallance sold 32,996 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($20.06), for a total transaction of £535,855.04 ($661,794.54). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 471 shares of company stock worth $786,697 and sold 52,038 shares worth $84,442,106.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

