Girard Securities Inc. Raises Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Girard Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.9% of Girard Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Girard Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 236,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 24.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) opened at 176.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.08. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $185.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm earned $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post $9.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, March 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.88 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 102,080 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total value of $17,022,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 1,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.93, for a total value of $163,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,827 shares of company stock valued at $34,170,203 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

