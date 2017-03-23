Georges Makhoul Buys 100,000 Shares of Female Health Co (FHCO) Stock

Female Health Co (NASDAQ:FHCO) Director Georges Makhoul acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Female Health Co (NASDAQ:FHCO) opened at 1.05 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $32.90 million. Female Health Co has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

About Female Health

The Female Health Company is a therapeutics company focused on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals and devices in men’s and women’s health and oncology. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer healthcare products. The Company has three divisions: Pharmaceutical and Devices, Consumer Health Products and Public Sector.

