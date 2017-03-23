Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Insider Laura Leber Sells 3,072 Shares

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Laura Leber sold 3,072 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $97,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) traded up 1.49% during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.41. 41,712 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.07 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business earned $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.08 million. Genomic Health had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genomic Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Genomic Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Genomic Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company, which provides genomic-based diagnostic tests for the treatment of early stage cancer. The Company offers its Oncotype DX tests as a clinical laboratory service, where it analyzes the expression levels of genes in tumor tissue samples and provides physicians with a quantitative gene expression profile expressed as a single quantitative score, which it calls a Recurrence Score for invasive breast cancer and colon cancer, a DCIS Score for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and a Genomic Prostate Score for prostate cancer.

