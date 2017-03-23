General Mills, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Research analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for General Mills in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst S. Donnelly now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. Gabelli also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) traded up 1.0521% on Thursday, hitting $59.5601. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,786 shares. General Mills has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.2405 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,782,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Mills by 965.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,138,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after buying an additional 1,031,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,679,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,894,000 after buying an additional 925,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 26.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,943,000 after buying an additional 921,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,216,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,941.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

