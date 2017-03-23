General Electric Company (GE) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 126.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays PLC set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr raised shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.83 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded up 0.4060% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.6499. 9,220,592 shares of the company were exchanged. General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.2026 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. General Electric Company had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $33.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other General Electric Company news, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $4,719,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,842,090.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.63 per share, with a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,269.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in General Electric Company by 111.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,729,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,854,000 after buying an additional 1,440,840 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in General Electric Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

