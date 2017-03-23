Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEMP. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gemphire Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) traded up 1.11% on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 72,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Gemphire Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock’s market cap is $109.29 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics will post ($2.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine bought 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,996.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,976,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing its product candidate, gemcabene (CI-1027), which is a once-daily, oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or triglycerides with approved therapies, primarily statin therapy.

