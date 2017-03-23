Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEMKT:GST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gastar Exploration Ltd is an exploration and production company focusing on developing primarily natural gas. Gastar Exploration Ltd is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price target on shares of Gastar Exploration and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. FBR & Co set a $2.00 price target on shares of Gastar Exploration and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered shares of Gastar Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.13.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) traded down 2.22% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,462 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $195.27 million. Gastar Exploration has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business earned $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million. Gastar Exploration’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Gastar Exploration will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/gastar-exploration-inc-gst-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Gastar Exploration by 17.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 934,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 137,450 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Gastar Exploration by 38.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 684,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 191,725 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in Gastar Exploration by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 856,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 523,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gastar Exploration by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 532,580 shares during the last quarter.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The Company’s principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Gastar Exploration Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gastar Exploration Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.