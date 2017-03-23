Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEMKT:GST) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gastar Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Williams Capital lowered Gastar Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $2.00 price target on Gastar Exploration and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gastar Exploration currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 876,842 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $198.23 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. Gastar Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business earned $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gastar Exploration will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 532,580 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 38.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 684,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 191,725 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the third quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 266.6% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 833,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 605,823 shares during the last quarter.

Gastar Exploration Company Profile

Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The Company’s principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

