GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLOG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on GasLog in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GasLog from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GasLog in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded GasLog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of GasLog by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,589,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 3,153.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) traded up 4.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 149,323 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. GasLog has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog will post $0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.67%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. is an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company provides support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. The Company’s owned consolidated fleet consists of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships in operation and five LNG carriers on order.

