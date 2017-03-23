GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.09. The business earned $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. GameStop Corp. had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded down 0.54% during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 4,381,400 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $33.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from GameStop Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. GameStop Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “GameStop Corp. (GME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/gamestop-corp-gme-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-09-eps.html.

In other GameStop Corp. news, Director Stephanie M. Shern sold 4,000 shares of GameStop Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $90,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of GameStop Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.11 price objective (down previously from $20.67) on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. GameStop Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

About GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.